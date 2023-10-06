This evening, October 6, 2023, it will open its doors multiplayer beta Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3with the first phase which will be the exclusive prerogative of PlayStation players on PS5 and PS4, while the second will also be accessible on PC and Xbox Series
First beta phase (only on PS5 and PS4): from 7pm on 6 October to 7pm on 10 October.
- October 6 – 7: Early access for those who pre-ordered the game
- 8 – 10 October: open beta for all players
Second beta phase (all platforms): from 7pm on 12 October to 7pm on 16 October.
- 12 – 13 October: early access on PC and Xbox for those who pre-ordered the game and open beta on PlayStation
- October 14 – 16: open beta for all platforms
Maps and modes for the first beta phase
Through the official website of the series, Activision Blizzard has revealed the modes and maps in which you can battle during the first beta testing phase of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which we report below:
Maps from the first beta phase
- Favela
- Summer
- Skidrow
- Rust (open beta)
Mode of the first beta phase
- Team Deathmatch
- Domination
- Hardpoints
- Kill Confirmed (Open Beta)
- Ground War
