This evening, October 6, 2023, it will open its doors multiplayer beta Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3with the first phase which will be the exclusive prerogative of PlayStation players on PS5 and PS4, while the second will also be accessible on PC and Xbox Series

First beta phase (only on PS5 and PS4): from 7pm on 6 October to 7pm on 10 October.

October 6 – 7: Early access for those who pre-ordered the game

8 – 10 October: open beta for all players

Second beta phase (all platforms): from 7pm on 12 October to 7pm on 16 October.