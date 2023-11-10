Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is currently in the spotlight for a new Bloomberg report. According to the newspaper, which reports what was said by various sources within the developer Sledgehammerthe game would have been developed in less than a year and a half and with the obligation to work at nights and on weekends for long periods of time, so as to be sure of being able to complete the work by publication.

The Sledgehammer boss, Aaron Halonhowever, denies this and states: “We are incredibly proud of Modern Warfare III, both in terms of the complete gaming experience at launch and the year of content we have planned for the community. On behalf of the extremely talented team at Sledgehammer Games and our partner studios with whom we collaborated on development, it has been a labor of love to bring the first direct sequel to Call of Duty. We can’t wait to see our community’s reaction to everything the game has to offer, between campaign, multiplayer and zombies.”

“From the beginning of development, we were all focus on creating the next revolutionary Call of Duty game. Long before we wrapped up our previous game, we heard loud and clear from fans the desire to stay and play together longer within the same series. And that’s what we made: the first true sequel in the history of the franchise. It’s also why we added features like Carry Forward for the first time, to honor the investment our players have made in the Modern Warfare series.”

“We are proud to be the team that pioneered Modern Warfare III. We have worked hard to realize this vision that has been years in the making. Everything said to the contrary is not true: This is our game and we can’t wait to play it online with all of you.”