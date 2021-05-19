Last November, prominent leaker Tom Henderson revealed that a new Call of Duty Modern Warfare would arrive in 2021, without many more details about whether it would be a new installment or some kind of remake or remaster of the campaign of one of the games in the saga. Although, in 2016 Activision already released the remaster of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, in addition to the remaster of Modern Warfare 2 in March of last year. Now, according to new rumors, the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 remaster coming this year.

On this occasion, another well-known leaker named TheMW2Ghost Via Twitter, he was the one who revealed a few weeks ago that the Modern Warfare 3 remastered campaign could be launched later this year. The bad news of all this is that Xbox players would have to wait for a while to play, since as happened with Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, the remaster of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 would be exclusive to PlayStation for a month.

Worded this a bit weird So, it was originally set for Q2 of this year under a deal with PlayStation, but not sure if that’s still the case (date). Apparently it’s definitely still coming at some point this year – MW2 OG (@ TheMW2Ghost) May 2, 2021

I was told that the remastered MW3 campaign is definitely coming this year, and it should arrive in the second quarter, which is the original plan, with a month of PlayStation exclusivity. So it was originally set for the second quarter of this year under a deal with PlayStation, but I’m not sure if that’s still the case (date). It will definitely arrive sometime this year.

The launch date seems that it would be located between the months of April, May and June, but seeing as that nothing has been announced yet. The probability that I will be out in the middle or at the end of the year is much higher, with an announcement at E3 2021. Finally, we remind you that Activision is also working on the new Call of Duty 2021.