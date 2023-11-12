Christopher Dring, head of Gamesindustry.biz, shared new data related to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 launch sales for the English market and these demonstrate once again that the digital is increasingly important on consoles.

We come to this conclusion due to the fact that the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 sales they are 25% lower than Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 of 2022. Obviously we are talking about data linked solely to the physical versions of the game.

Dring himself states that the data will change when we will also have access to digital sales, but already now we can say that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has probably achieved excellent results in this sense because – as we have already reported – with the release of the game, absolute records were recorded in the United Kingdom of downloads and online traffic for video games.

We can therefore assume that the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 digital sales were notable and probably even higher than those of the previous chapter of the saga, always thinking in terms of launch numbers.