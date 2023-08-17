Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will include for the first time the open combat missionsa content that will complement the campaign by promising an unprecedented degree of freedom for the shooter series produced by Activision.

These are missions set within the cinematic-style levels that made the franchise famous, supported by an engaging narrative to which is added the possibility of to make decisions regarding the path to follow and the choices to be made to complete the objectives.

Activision talks about a dynamic systemwhich adapts to different styles of play and can therefore support the approach we prefer, whether it is to act silently or to attack enemies head on and taking all the risks involved.