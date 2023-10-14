Last chance to try multiplayer Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 before the game debuts in stores. Starting from 7pm todayOctober 14, the beta will be accessible to everyone PC, PlayStation and Xbox players freely, without any restrictions.

Previously there were the classic limitations represented by an exclusive week of testing for PlayStation players and the classic early access reserved for those who pre-ordered the game, while from now it is possible to participate in the beta for free without any quibbles.

To be precise, you can battle starting from 7pm Italian time today, until the same time on October 16, 2023. If you want to know more, here are all the modes and maps included in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer beta.