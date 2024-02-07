As we can see summarized in the image below, during the free trial period any player will have free access to nine multiplayer maps (Highrise, Rust, Meat, Shipment, Stash House, Terminal, Rio, Karachi, Scrapyard) in five different modes (Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed and Team Gun Game) and experience the complete DMZ experience.

Activision has announced a new free weekend and therefore this weekend it will be possible to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer for free, to be precise from 8 to 12 February 2024.

Lots of news with Season 2 of Modern Warfare 3

The shooter's multiplayer free weekend arrives at the right time: Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone began today at 6pm, bringing many new features.

One of the most interesting is represented by Fortune's Keep mapa Mediterranean island that will be the backdrop to the Warzone clashes, while Stash House, Vista, Departures and the remastered version of Das House for the 6v6 modes, Operation Tin Man for the War Mode and some variants of Airborne and Skidgrow.

They are also available for Modern Warfare 3 5 new modes: Team Gun Game, Snipers Only, Hordepoint and Bounty and Juggermosh.

There will also be no shortage of gods new crossoverslike the one with The Walking Dead with operators Rick Grimes and Michonne and the Rule of Fate event in Dune – Part 2.