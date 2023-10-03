Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ahead of its Call of Duty: Next event on 5th October.

The trailer shows some moments of multiplayer gameplay, as well as some short glimpses of the 16 maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 that have been “modernized for fast-paced combat.”

Multiplayer will feature new modes, including a 3v3v3 mode called Cutthroat, and new Battle Maps alongside usual staples like Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed.

Multiplayer Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

The upcoming Call of Duty: Next event on 5th October will showcase the premiere of live multiplayer gameplay, Activision stated, giving fans an idea of ​​what to expect during the open beta. The developer has said the beta will feature a selection of the maps from MW2 and some “new experiences in Ground War.”

On 6th October, anyone who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation will get early access to the beta. From 8th October, all PlayStation users will be able to try the beta, followed by pre-orders on all platforms on 12th October. From 14th to 16th October, anyone will be able to participate in the open beta.