The gameplay of the modalities multiplayer Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 it was shown in advance by a leak which anticipates the official reveal by a few hours, expected this evening at 6.00 pm, Italian time.

Apparently some users have managed to access the contents of the next beta after downloading the data via preload, and have published videos relating to YouTube remastered maps like Rust, Favela and Highrise.

As we know, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will include all 16 MW2 maps in a revisited version, with a series of changes to connect scenarios and mechanics.