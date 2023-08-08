Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 tomorrow 9 August, at 16.00 Italian time, will see the publication of the trailer of presentation of Makarovthe Russian ultranationalist who plays the role of the main antagonist in the game’s campaign.
Officially announced yesterday with release date and trailer, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will probably be the protagonist of a promotional campaign of a certain thickness, which will accompany us until the launch of the November 10th.
Who is Makarov?
Vladimir Makarov appeared for the first time in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is the head of an ultra-nationalist terrorist cell that aims to destabilize the West through a series of violent attacks.
Cruel and ruthless but also cunning, Makarov interprets war as a game to be won at any cost. Tomorrow we will find out how the character has been characterized in the expected remake of Modern Warfare 3.
#Call #Duty #Modern #Warfare #Makarov #trailer #coming #tomorrow
Leave a Reply