Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 tomorrow 9 August, at 16.00 Italian time, will see the publication of the trailer of presentation of Makarovthe Russian ultranationalist who plays the role of the main antagonist in the game’s campaign.

Officially announced yesterday with release date and trailer, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will probably be the protagonist of a promotional campaign of a certain thickness, which will accompany us until the launch of the November 10th.