A new report published by Bloomberg states that the development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was completed in less than a year and a halfpractically less than half of the 3 years usually required for the production of games in the series, with the developers who worked nights and weekends to meet deadlines imposed by Activision Blizzard.
According to Jason Schreier’s sources, precisely these shortened development times would have compromise the final quality of the game and contributed to the negative reviews in the press for the singleplayer campaign (here is our dedicated special), which as we know, among other things, is decidedly shorter than that of previous Call of Duty games.
Reiterating what has been reported in recent months, Bloomberg states the game was actually born as an expansion of Modern Warfare 2. However, due to the postponement of another Call of Duty scheduled for 2023, Activision Blizzard has decided to make it a “stopgap” to maintain the annual cadence of the series, transforming it into a complete game and consequently leading to exhausting production rhythms.
Sledgehammer Games feels betrayed by Activision
Some anonymous members of the Sleldgehammer Games staff, who also worked nights and weekends to complete development, felt betrayed by Activision Blizzardas management promised that they would no longer have to undergo an intense production cycle after the launch of their previous game, Call of Duty: Vanguard, which was apparently made under similar conditions.
The report goes on to explain that in the first months of the project’s life the story was conceived as one smaller-scale spin-off of Modern Warfare set in Mexico, certainly easier to make in short development times. However, during the summer of last year, Activision Blizzard executives decided to reboot the story and asked Sledgehammer Games to create a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2 centered on the villain Vladimir Makarav. This basically forced the team to start a new singleplayer campaign in about 16 months.
The developers also said they were frustrated with content being handled by Infinity Ward, the Activision studio normally responsible for the Modern Warfare series, due to inefficiencies in exchanging feedback and the imposition of significant, sometimes unwanted changes.
Clearly this is unofficial information to be taken with a pinch of salt, even if it comes from a head considered reliable like Bloomberg.
