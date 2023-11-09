A new report published by Bloomberg states that the development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was completed in less than a year and a halfpractically less than half of the 3 years usually required for the production of games in the series, with the developers who worked nights and weekends to meet deadlines imposed by Activision Blizzard.

According to Jason Schreier’s sources, precisely these shortened development times would have compromise the final quality of the game and contributed to the negative reviews in the press for the singleplayer campaign (here is our dedicated special), which as we know, among other things, is decidedly shorter than that of previous Call of Duty games.

Reiterating what has been reported in recent months, Bloomberg states the game was actually born as an expansion of Modern Warfare 2. However, due to the postponement of another Call of Duty scheduled for 2023, Activision Blizzard has decided to make it a “stopgap” to maintain the annual cadence of the series, transforming it into a complete game and consequently leading to exhausting production rhythms.