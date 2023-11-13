Koa King is available as part of the Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) Warrior Pack, which raises money to help veterans in the US and UK find quality jobs.

The new Call of Duty operator is a decorated Navy SEAL veteran and cousin of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson . Let’s talk about Benjamin F. who in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is known by the nickname “Koa King”. Koa means “warrior” in Samoan.

Koa King and Call of Duty: who is Benjamin F.

Koa King in Call of Duty

Firstborn of eight children, Benjamin F. was born in American Samoa. During his 16 years of service, he deployed to Europe, Africa, Afghanistan and Iraq and received two Bronze Stars, both for Valor, the Purple Heart, the Navy Commendation Medal and the Navy Achievement Medal. He retired as a chief petty officer.

The Rock he said he considers Ben a “brother” and called his appearance in Call of Duty “amazing”. “He served our great nation and now serves the veteran community as the inspiration for the Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) Warrior Pack, which incorporates his military service and our Samoan heritage,” Johnson continued. “This is so cool and badass. I love you. You’re an inspiration, bro. It’s a phenomenal collaboration.”

