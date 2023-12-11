Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and PS5 dominated the November software and hardware sales charts in the UK.
According to data shared by GSD and GfK, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was the best-selling game in November 2023 in the UK, while PS5 it was by far the most purchased console, so much so represents 50% of the total.
As for physical and digital software sales, they were purchased last month 4.55 million video games, down 3% year-on-year. As mentioned above, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was the best-selling title, despite the fact that in the first three weeks after launch it achieved sales 38% lower than the previous chapter of the series. In second place we find the evergreen EA Sports FC 24, while the lowest step of the podium goes to Hogwarts Legacy thanks to the publication of the Nintendo Switch version.
Let's see the complete top 10 best-selling games in the United Kingdom in November 2023:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder*
- Football Manager 2024
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
- Nintendo Switch Sports*
- GTA 5
* sales data for digital copies not available
PS5 represents half of the consoles sold in November 2023 in the UK
As for hardware sales, they were purchased over 486,000 consoles in the UK last month, 176% more than in October and 32% more than in November 2022. These results are clearly due to the Black Friday week, during which players were able to take advantage of numerous offers.
Confirming the data relating to Black Friday, PS5 it was by far the best-selling console in November in the UK, so much so that it represents around half of total sales. Sales of Sony's flagship are up 149% month over month and 126% compared to last year, when the console was hard to find in stores.
In second place we find Xbox Serieswhich saw a 231% increase in units sold month over month and 4% compared to November 2022.
On the accessories side, sales increased by 118% compared to October but are down 3.5% on an annual basis. Interesting to note that PlayStation Portal debuted in fifth place in this category.
#Call #Duty #Modern #Warfare #bestselling #game #November #recordbreaking #PS5
Leave a Reply