According to data shared by GSD and GfK, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was the best-selling game in November 2023 in the UK, while PS5 it was by far the most purchased console, so much so represents 50% of the total.

As for physical and digital software sales, they were purchased last month 4.55 million video games, down 3% year-on-year. As mentioned above, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was the best-selling title, despite the fact that in the first three weeks after launch it achieved sales 38% lower than the previous chapter of the series. In second place we find the evergreen EA Sports FC 24, while the lowest step of the podium goes to Hogwarts Legacy thanks to the publication of the Nintendo Switch version.

Let's see the complete top 10 best-selling games in the United Kingdom in November 2023:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder* Football Manager 2024 Assassin's Creed Mirage Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Nintendo Switch Sports* GTA 5

* sales data for digital copies not available