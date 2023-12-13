Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 it was the best-selling game to November 2023 in the USA: this was revealed by data from Circana, former NPD, underlining how the primacy of Activision's shooter is repeated for the fifth November in a row: the tradition was interrupted by Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018.

To date Modern Warfare 3 appears to be the second best-selling game of 2023 in the USA, behind only Hogwarts Legacy, the best-selling of the year. In the November rankings, the Wizarding World tie-in occupies third position after Marvel's Spider-Man 2.