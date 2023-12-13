Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 it was the best-selling game to November 2023 in the USA: this was revealed by data from Circana, former NPD, underlining how the primacy of Activision's shooter is repeated for the fifth November in a row: the tradition was interrupted by Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018.
To date Modern Warfare 3 appears to be the second best-selling game of 2023 in the USA, behind only Hogwarts Legacy, the best-selling of the year. In the November rankings, the Wizarding World tie-in occupies third position after Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Madden NFL 24
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- EA Sports FC 24
- Super Mario RPG
- Mortal Kombat 1
- NBA 2K24
- EA Sports UFC 5
In detail
According to Circana's Player Engagement Tracker, Call of Duty HQ (the hub that includes Modern Warfare 3 player activity) ranked in second place in November for user activity on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, behind only Fortnite: an excellent result.
Video game spending fell 3% year-over-year for the month, totaling $4.6 billion. Specifically, we saw an 11% loss across consoles and laptops, partially offset by 3% growth across mobile, subscriptions, and non-console PC, cloud, and VR segments.
#Call #Duty #Modern #Warfare #bestselling #game #November #USA
Leave a Reply