To be precise, according to reports the complete installation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5 requires 234.9 GB on SSD , more than a quarter of all the space provided on the console’s internal storage. This is not unusual for the series, considering that the previous chapter already reached similar heights, but the fact that this demand has already been reached before launch makes it disturbing to think about future developments of the game, with expansions and additions.

As those who have completed the complete preload of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 the new chapter of the series is huge going so far as to request over 200 GB on SSD in the PS5 version, for example, which pushed Activision to try to to justify such requests.

More games combined

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, an official image

Inside the super package is the entire Call of Duty HQ which derives from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in addition to the Modern Warfare 3 Campaign, while some multiplayer elements are missing. This increased size was explained by Activision simply by the fact that there will be much more content present at launch.

The increase in size is due to “a increase in content available on day one”, Activision explained in a statement, “including the new Zombies open world, support for the transfer of objects and game elements from Modern Warfare 2 as well as files related to the Call of Duty: Warzone maps”.

The publisher also points out that, after installation, the dimensions will be smaller through a progressive optimizationalso recommended that players manage content through the COD HQ launcher, through which it is possible to delete some parts of the game that they do not want to use.

For the rest, we have seen that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will not have Platinum on PS5, in addition to the famous official trailer with Giorgione Orto and Cucina.