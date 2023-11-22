The franchise of call of Dutyin recent years, has stood out for a large number of in-game collaborations with globally recognized franchises and it seems that the new Modern Warfare 3 don’t make exceptions.

According to what was reported by a recent leakthe title will soon see the debut of two new operators taken directly from the narrative universe of The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes and Michonne.

The two characters are among the most iconic of the series and, according to recent rumors, they should become available in-game during 2024to promote the release of the new series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The path of collaborations will be the right one to bring back into vogue a series that is making a lot of effort with the releases of recent years?

With a Warzone increasingly saturated in its servers and a Modern Warfare 3 that has not achieved the desired success among critics and the public, Activision hopes that the involvement of other franchises will benefit sales.

We are awaiting official confirmation regarding what, if it turns out to be true, it would be a truly delicious collaboration for fans of both sagas: for this reason, we sincerely hope that this is the case.