There Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta it will be available this October, as we already know, but we still don’t have details on how much the installation file will weigh. However, the well-known account comes to our rescue PlayStation Game Size which allows us to find out how big the test phase will be, at least in PS5 version.

PlayStation Game Size says the beta consists of two different file packages. The first is Beta Pack 01 which will weigh 24,813 GB, while the second is Beta Pack 02 which weighs only 1 MB and is simply the “unlock key” to access the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta.

As always, let’s remember that it’s about unofficial information: it is possible that they are not precise or, more simply, that between now and the moment of publication of the beta there will be changes to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 file which will cause a change – even minimal – in the total weight, both in positive and negative.