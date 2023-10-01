There Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta it will be available this October, as we already know, but we still don’t have details on how much the installation file will weigh. However, the well-known account comes to our rescue PlayStation Game Size which allows us to find out how big the test phase will be, at least in PS5 version.
PlayStation Game Size says the beta consists of two different file packages. The first is Beta Pack 01 which will weigh 24,813 GB, while the second is Beta Pack 02 which weighs only 1 MB and is simply the “unlock key” to access the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta.
As always, let’s remember that it’s about unofficial information: it is possible that they are not precise or, more simply, that between now and the moment of publication of the beta there will be changes to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 file which will cause a change – even minimal – in the total weight, both in positive and negative.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 but not only that
In addition to details about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta, PlayStation Game Size also reported that Modern Warfare 2 will receive an update. We don’t know the details, but it seems that this update will also change the name of the client from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 to a simple “Call of Duty”.
We’ll have to wait for new details to understand exactly what’s happening on the PS Store.
Finally, let us remember that the presentation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer has an official date.
