We had anticipated the return of this historic collaboration between Activision and Monster Energy in bringing you a recent leak that proved to be true to reality, but now it’s official: the protagonists of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 they come on cans of Monster.

The official announcement comes via the site of the energy drink: for the moment we do not know if this collaboration will also arrive in Italybut Monster and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will collaborate on English and American soil, where the drink is extremely popular.

Even if the title is still far from its official arrival on consoles and PC, the Monster and COD Modern Warfare 3 advertising campaign has already begun: we can immediately get rewards within the game simply by registering for the event via its official website.

Here’s what they are the prizes available with this exclusive campaign:

Within Beast Weapon Blueprint + 15M Double XP

Beast Operator Skin + 15M Double XP

Targeted Weapon Skin + 15M Double XP

Zero Chill Operator Skin + 15M Double XP

“Future Season Content”

“Future Season Content”

Plus 15 million double XP tokens

We remind you that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 10th 2023.