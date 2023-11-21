Activision published a post in which Activision editorial manager David Hodgson states that the reaction to Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer it was “great” from the community.

Zach Hodson said, “We’re incredibly inspired by the reactions we’ve had so far. Positivity makes the effort worth it, and we use the negatives as motivation to make solid fixes and improvements as quickly as possible. Keep giving feedback!”

Hodgson states that some of the most popular updates among fans for multiplayer they are sliding and reload canceling, both of which are highly requested by the community. Additionally, the recoil updates and loadout creation were also well received, according to Hodgson.

Through X, however, Activision states: “Thank you for a historic launch. Just two weeks after launch, Modern Warfare 3 has already set records with highest level of immersion in the new Modern Warfare trilogy! Thank you for inspiring us and dedicating so much time to this game. Your feedback and passion always make us better. And thanks for playing with us – it was a blast, and there’s still so much fun to be had!”