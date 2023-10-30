Giorgione with the Ghost mask anticipating a sensational collaboration with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is just the last stage of a promotional journey that is also being very daring in Italy, in an attempt to consolidate Activision’s shooter as a real custom phenomenon.
In the USA, as we know, this has been the case for a long time: there are people who play Call of Duty exclusivelythroughout the year, but it is also true that the topic of warfare has a particular fascination for Americans and in Italy we have a different culture, more FIFA-centric, when it comes to winning on day one.
In any case, the billion dollars in ten days totaled by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 speaks for itself and tells of an undeniable, enormous and monstrous potential for the franchise, which not surprisingly was the main bone of contention between Sony and Microsoft during discussions regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
A fire stick filled with hand grenades
However, we were talking about Italy, about Giorgione, about the package from up with Di Lorenzo and about Rovazzi Operatore: the direction is very clearas mentioned, and aims to transform the series into a cultural phenomenon, something that a video game enthusiast (or perhaps someone who wants to get closer to this medium) should not miss.
In this case the hook is represented by fooda topic that enjoys excellent health in Italy: let’s imagine that good old Giorgione will prepare some delicacies of his own, perhaps to put in the package that the mother of the human… er, Makarov beast will send to her spoiled son.
The approach will change now that Microsoft is the new owner of the brand? We doubt it, given that it is unlikely that the Redmond company will touch such well-established mechanisms, those of a machine that grinds out frightening numbers every year and that wants to become an event to mark on the calendar here too.
How do you see this promotional campaign? A nice surprise or a deadly trash? Will it serve its purpose or will it just give us a few laughs? Let’s talk about.
