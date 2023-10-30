Giorgione with the Ghost mask anticipating a sensational collaboration with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is just the last stage of a promotional journey that is also being very daring in Italy, in an attempt to consolidate Activision’s shooter as a real custom phenomenon.

In the USA, as we know, this has been the case for a long time: there are people who play Call of Duty exclusivelythroughout the year, but it is also true that the topic of warfare has a particular fascination for Americans and in Italy we have a different culture, more FIFA-centric, when it comes to winning on day one.

In any case, the billion dollars in ten days totaled by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 speaks for itself and tells of an undeniable, enormous and monstrous potential for the franchise, which not surprisingly was the main bone of contention between Sony and Microsoft during discussions regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.