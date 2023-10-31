Through the pages of the official website of the series, Activision has revealed the system requirements complete with the PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, from the minimum ones essential to play at least in multiplayer to those reserved for the most demanding players who aim to play in 4K or with a triple-digit framerate. Without further ado, let’s see them below:
Minimates – Multiplayer only
- Operating system: Windows 10 64 Bit
- CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- RAM: 8 GB
- Hi-Rez Assets: up to 32 GB
- GPU: 2 GB video memory (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470)
- SSD: 79 GB of free space (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)
Minimum
- Operating system: Windows 10 64 Bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- RAM: 8 GB
- Hi-Rez Assets Cache: up to 32 GB
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- Video memory: 2GB
- Storage space: SSD with 149GB free (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)
Recommended – 60 fps all graphics settings on high
- Operating system: Windows 10 64 Bit or Windows 11 64 Bit
- CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- RAM: 16 GB
- Hi-Rez Assets Cache: up to 32 GB
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT
- Video memory: 8GB
- Storage space: SSD with 149GB free (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)
Requirements for Ultra 4K / high framerate
- Operating system: Windows 10 64 Bit or Windows 11 64 Bit
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- RAM: 16 GB
- Hi-Rez Assets Cache: up to 64 GB
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT
- Video memory: 10GB
- Storage space: SSD with 149GB free (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)
The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is upon us
Previously, a trailer dedicated to the PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was published showing the features of the PC version, which will support NVIDIA’s DLSS 3, RTX and Reflex and will offer over 500 customizable options.
We remind you that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be available starting from November 10, 2023, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. However, those who have purchased a digital copy will be able to start playing the single player campaign starting November 2, 2023.
