Through the pages of the official website of the series, Activision has revealed the system requirements complete with the PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 , from the minimum ones essential to play at least in multiplayer to those reserved for the most demanding players who aim to play in 4K or with a triple-digit framerate. Without further ado, let’s see them below:

The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is upon us

Previously, a trailer dedicated to the PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was published showing the features of the PC version, which will support NVIDIA’s DLSS 3, RTX and Reflex and will offer over 500 customizable options.

We remind you that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be available starting from November 10, 2023, also on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. However, those who have purchased a digital copy will be able to start playing the single player campaign starting November 2, 2023.