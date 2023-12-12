The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Free Trial will take place from 14 to 18 December 2023 , with a start scheduled for this Thursday at 7.00 pm in Italy. The trial is reportedly for the game's multiplayer content, but it appears to be a sizable portion.

Activision has announced the upcoming arrival of a period of try for free For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 which will allow free access to the components multiplayer of the game starting this week, for five days.

Content that you can try for free

From 14 to 18 December you will therefore be able to try 6 for free maps multiplayer from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 catalogue, namely the following:

Terminal

Highrise

Rust

Shipment

Meat

Afgahn

These can be tested through 4 mode of game, that is:

Team Deathmatch

Hardpoints

Kill Confirmed

Domination

Among other modes, it will also be possible to access Modern Warfare for free Zombies and Ground War. In this way, you will be able to experience the multiplayer features of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in depth and also try Season 1 that has just started for the Activision game.

To find out more, we refer you to our review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, a new chapter that has been somewhat criticized for the brevity of its campaign but which still presents the classic solid multiplayer of the series.