They also come first pictures Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3in correspondence with the dissemination of information tonight, which let you see more in detail something of the look and feel of the environments and features of the new Activision Blizzard shooter.
The images cover different facets of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, but mainly focus on the Countryside.
This is what most of the screenshots published in these hours refer to, and it really seems to be a fascinating story.
The narrative still focuses on the Captain Price and Task Force 141grappling with the threat posed by the ultra-nationalist Vladmir Makarov, who intends to extend his dominion over a large part of the world, forcing special soldiers to take action.
Campaign, multiplayer and Zombies in pictures
There are also some images dedicated to the other modes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which however appear numerous and full of content, perhaps even more than we have seen in the previous chapters. Of course, there is no missing multiplayerwhich will indeed represent a fundamental part of the gaming experience, with many different modes and post-launch support that promises to be powerful, as usual.
There is also a mode Zombie, which is a sort of tradition for the series: in this case, the horror mode in question takes on slightly different characteristics thanks to the adoption of an open world structure, which expands the playing area and the classic shooter dynamics. In these minutes we have also seen the new trailer that presents the characteristics of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
