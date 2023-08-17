They also come first pictures Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3in correspondence with the dissemination of information tonight, which let you see more in detail something of the look and feel of the environments and features of the new Activision Blizzard shooter.

The images cover different facets of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, but mainly focus on the Countryside.

This is what most of the screenshots published in these hours refer to, and it really seems to be a fascinating story.

The narrative still focuses on the Captain Price and Task Force 141grappling with the threat posed by the ultra-nationalist Vladmir Makarov, who intends to extend his dominion over a large part of the world, forcing special soldiers to take action.