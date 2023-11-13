They’re starting to arrive first reviews Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3apparently not only regarding the campaign but also the multiplayer, and they seem to be quite disastrous than one might expect, reporting some of the lowest ratings of the series.
It is still early to make a precise assessment, but there are now around fifty reviews collected by the Metacritic and OpenCritic aggregators, which already allows us to have an idea of the trend, which does not seem at all positive for the new chapter of the series, even compared to what we have seen in the past.
We had already seen a first review massacring the Campaign, but the trend was then confirmed for several other evaluations as well. Now the reviews that take the complete package into consideration are starting to arrive and, although there are some variations, the average rating still seems low.
Lowest rating ever for a main chapter?
On Metacritic, the average rating is currently 50 out of 100while on OpenCritic it ranks at 56. It must be considered that, for the moment, the situation is rather chaotic: the choice of various newspapers to give a rating only to the Campaign is generating confusion with what will then be the overall rating and the average rating derived from future assessments.
However, several publications such as VGC, Metro GameCentral, Digital Trends and others already include an evaluation of multiplayer as well. To tell the truth, the evaluation of this section seems rather hasty at the moment, considering its extension, but it is clear that many are rejecting the complete package.
Although almost everyone agrees that the multiplayer it is significantly better than the Campaign, which appears to be too short and rushed in this chapter, in general this does not manage to improve the fortunes of the game much, for many.
Based on current results, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 looks set to be the lowest-rated entry in the major series ever, considering that the worst ratings so far belonged to 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard with its metascore of 73, while considering the spin-offs it would be second in the ranking of the worst, after Call of Duty: Black Ops – Declassified for PlayStation Vita.
