They’re starting to arrive first reviews Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3apparently not only regarding the campaign but also the multiplayer, and they seem to be quite disastrous than one might expect, reporting some of the lowest ratings of the series.

It is still early to make a precise assessment, but there are now around fifty reviews collected by the Metacritic and OpenCritic aggregators, which already allows us to have an idea of ​​the trend, which does not seem at all positive for the new chapter of the series, even compared to what we have seen in the past.

We had already seen a first review massacring the Campaign, but the trend was then confirmed for several other evaluations as well. Now the reviews that take the complete package into consideration are starting to arrive and, although there are some variations, the average rating still seems low.