The first pictures Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 have popped up on the net, published by a leaker generally believed to be reliable, but which in this case could not ensure the legitimacy of the materials.

Apparently the screenshots would relate to the remastered versions of two maps of Modern Warfare 2, specifically Terminal and Scrapyard. In fact, the rumors report that the next episode of the Activision series will re-propose historical settings in a revised and corrected version.

In reality, several information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 already appeared on the net a few weeks ago, including the release date and details on the beta, which should take place starting from 6 October.

Specifically, the May leaks reported the following calendar: