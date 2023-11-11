The record of Xbox version Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 seems to install Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the absence of an internet connection. The bizarre experience was reported by user X Vinny Hardeo (@Viovoxal), who told how the disc of the new COD installed 12.4 GB of Modern Warfare 2 data on the console.

Of course the game is not executable. When you try, you get an error asking you to download tens of GB of data to update it.

As already mentioned, the problem would only arise with the console disconnected from Internet.

Regardless, to play Modern Warfare 3 on Xbox you still need to download 168 GB of data. In fact the disc is now only useful for collectors, since it contains only the license and essential files. After all, a game like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will receive continuous updates throughout its life cycle, with the addition of a lot of content. So to use it 100%, a network connection is essential.