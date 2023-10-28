Giovanni Di Lorenzothe Napoli captain, appears in the new live trailer Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3in whose sequences we see Makarov’s mother preparing the famous package for her son from… up.

The references in the video are obviously to stereotype of the southern student or worker away from home who sees a package full of important resources (mostly preserves and food) delivered punctually by his mother, even though in this case the recipient of the goods is a Russian terrorist.

Di Lorenzo’s final intervention could easily open up a further promotional developments for the new chapter of the Activision series, which will debut in stores on November 10th.