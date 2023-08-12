The demo of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will come up first Playstation than on the other consoles, according to what is reported in an advertising video published on the channel YouTube Arabic of sony. It seems that the beta, however, will only be made available to those who have pre-ordered the title.

Activision recently stated that many of the items purchased and unlocked by users in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 can be transferred to Modern Warfare 3. Among these there will certainly be aesthetic elements, weapons, operators and all the elements included in the related bundles. An obvious exception will be made for all content relating to elements that can be used in the previous chapter but which will not be present in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3such as amphibious vehicles or some equipment, whose skins will therefore not be usable.

It had been months since in the community of call of Duty there were rumors of a sequel to modern warfare 2 scheduled for this year, and a few days ago activision finally confirmed it. While no further details have been disclosed yet, the developers have stated that Modern Warfare 3 will be released on November 10th pc, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S but also on consoles old gen.