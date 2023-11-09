Through the official website of the series, the developers of Sledgehammer Games have revealed the details relating to the patch available at launch Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3which has been available for a few minutes on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The update’s long list of changes include fixes for various crash-causing issues, changes to the multiplayer interface, and various bugs related to the singleplayer campaign have been fixed.

Various changes have also been made on the gameplay side, such as the volume of the noise of enemy footsteps, which is now easier to distinguish from that of allies. We also find a long list of balance tweaks of weapons, perks, upgrades and Killstreaks. Find the official notes for the complete update at this address.