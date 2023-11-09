Through the official website of the series, the developers of Sledgehammer Games have revealed the details relating to the patch available at launch Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3which has been available for a few minutes on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
The update’s long list of changes include fixes for various crash-causing issues, changes to the multiplayer interface, and various bugs related to the singleplayer campaign have been fixed.
Various changes have also been made on the gameplay side, such as the volume of the noise of enemy footsteps, which is now easier to distinguish from that of allies. We also find a long list of balance tweaks of weapons, perks, upgrades and Killstreaks. Find the official notes for the complete update at this address.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the campaign is not convincing
As mentioned at the beginning, from today, November 10, 2023, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. However, those who pre-purchased the digital version of the game were able to start the singleplayer campaign in early access already last week.
Press reviews for this mode have been anything but positive, with players also complaining about the short length of the campaign. A Bloomberg report states that this would be due in part to the short development time of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which according to the portal’s sources was completed in less than a year and a half.
