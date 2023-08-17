Activision has officially confirmed that the Modern Warfare 2 maps will be available on day one in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3also taking advantage of the opportunity to provide some details on the system Carry Forward.

However, let’s proceed in order: as already anticipated by the insider CharlieIntel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will include all 16 maps of MW2 right from the launch and in remastered version compared to the original scenarios of the episode of the series released in 2009, with “new modes and gameplay features”.

As far as the Carry Forward is concerned, it is a feature that will allow players to transfer various contents unlocked in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to the new chapter, starting with weapons and Operators.