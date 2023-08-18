Also Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will take part in Gamescom 2023 and will be one of the protagonists of the already rich Opening Night Livewhich promises to be an appointment not to be missed.

The confirmation came with a Twitter / X post from show host and organizer Geoff Keighley, who promises that the gameplay world premiere of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

We remind you that the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live will be broadcast at 20:00 Italian on 22 August 2023.