Following the announcement that Xbox Game Pass prices will be increasing in price, everything seems to indicate that the Microsoft division is preparing to make an announcement that many have been waiting to hear for a long time. That’s right, the Call of Duty series would finally be on its way to this subscription service, and It would all start with Modern Warfare 3 2023.

Although there is no official information at the moment, a new leak has indicated that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 2023 would arrive on Xbox Game Pass during the second half of July 2024. This will be the first title in the series on this service, and would prepare everyone for the arrival of Black Ops 6 in a couple of months.

Unfortunately, It is currently unknown whether other classic titles in the series will also receive the same treatment.Many fans want to enjoy the first installments in the franchise, as well as classics like the original Modern Warfare.

Along with this, other rumors have indicated that Later this month, the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy collections would also be available.followed by Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Spyro Reignited Trilogy at a later date. This suggests that Activision content will finally be available on the service, something many fans have been waiting for since the company’s purchase was completed. In related news, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will not be available to all Game Pass users. They also corrected the error with the weight of this new title.

Author’s Note:

Begin with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 It makes sense, since it is the most recent release, and will allow all users to enjoy the prelude to the new title. However, we are all waiting for the classic games, those that are not available on the current consoles.

Via: Insider Gaming