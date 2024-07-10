According to Henderson’s sources, the announcement should come today, while the game’s launch within the catalog should take place by the end of the current month . If confirmed, this would be the first chapter in the series to arrive on the service after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by the Redmond giant.

We trust?

Obviously take the above rumor with a pinch of salt while waiting for any official confirmation or denial from Microsoft, as Henderson is considered one of the most reliable in the sector. Furthermore, it is no secret that sooner or later all the chapters of the Call of Duty series will arrive on Game Pass, so this is even more credible. If so, it would certainly be very positive news, after the bitter pill that arrived in the last few hours with the announcement of the price increases for Xbox Game Pass.

A firefight in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

For those who don’t know, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the latest installment in Activision Blizzard’s shooter series. The game celebrates the twentieth anniversary of Call of Duty with a very large collection of multiplayer maps, which includes both fan-favorite classics and new ones. The multiplayer modes, in general, were highly appreciated, while the same cannot be said for the single-player campaign, which was generally considered bland and far too short. If you want to know more about the game, we refer you to our review of Modern Warfare 3.