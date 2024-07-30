In response to the issues, the Call of Duty Updates account stated that the anti-cheating software Ricochet had a “ problem with a detection system ” over the past weekend. The problem has since been resolved.

On July 24th it was published on Game Pass the shooting video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 just in time for the launch of Season 5. This was great news for gamers… or maybe not? Fans were quick to notice a increase in cheats within the game that ruined the experience for honest players.

Details on what happened with Call of Duty

Charlie Intel reported that many of the cheaters apparently came from the Microsoft Store version of Modern Warfare III. The site reported that PC players were able to appear online as if they were on Xbox, and then used hacks to gain the upper hand. Activision said its Ricochet system can detect the specific platform of all users, “regardless of how they may appear in-game.”

Activision then encouraged people to send a report in-game if they suspect someone in their lobby is cheating, so its teams can investigate. “We remain committed to fighting cheaters, shutting down cheat vendors, and providing our players with a fair and fun experience,” Activision said.

The fight against cheaters is a endless workActivision said, because when the company fixes one vulnerability, people discover another.

That said, Activision is always on the offensive against cheat providers, and just recently, cheat maker Raging Nation shut down due to legal pressure from Activision. “We may not agree with the allegations in these legal requests, but we are not in a position to engage in litigation with such a large company,” the group said. “We are not pleased to inform you that we will be shutting down our business as of today.”

Still speaking of the shooter saga, if you think you hate Call of Duty’s skill-based matchmaking, know that in reality that’s not true, you actually like it, or at least that’s what Activision says.