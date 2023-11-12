There countryside Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3which is often evaluated separately from the multiplayer sector, was welcomed by the international press with votes surprisingly mediocre.

NME – 6

Atomix – 5

Digital Trends – 5

GLHF on Sports Illustrated – 4

There has been a lot of talk about how the game’s development was rushed, completing work in less than a year and a half according to some reports, although in the last few hours Sledgehammer Games has denied the veracity of these reconstructions.

Whatever the reality of the facts, the merciless judgment that critics have issued and are issuing towards the campaign of this new chapter certainly remains, evidently below expectations and the general average offered by the Activision series.