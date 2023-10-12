From today the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer beta it is also available for gamers PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Onein addition to those on PS5 and PS4, with access initially limited to those who pre-ordered the game and subsequently open to everyone.
For this occasion we summarize below exact dates and times of the second beta testing phase. If you don’t have the opportunity to participate, you can at least make up for it by reading our impressions of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta:
- From 7pm on October 12th to 7pm on October 14th: limited access on PC and Xbox to those who have pre-ordered the game, open beta without restrictions on PlayStation.
- From 7pm October 14th to 7pm October 16th: open beta on all platforms.
Maps and modes of the second beta phase
Activision Blizzard has revealed the modes and maps in which you can battle during the second beta testing phase of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which will differ slightly from the previous ones. We have reported them below.
Maps of the second beta phase
- Highrise (Core)
Orlov Military Base (Ground War)
Favela (Core)
Summer (Core)
Skidrow (Core)
Rust (Core)
Popov Power (Groud War)
Second beta phase mode
- Cutthroat
Seach & Destroy
Team Deathmatch
Domination
Hardpoints
Kill Confirmed (Open Beta)
Ground War
