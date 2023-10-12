From today the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer beta it is also available for gamers PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Onein addition to those on PS5 and PS4, with access initially limited to those who pre-ordered the game and subsequently open to everyone.

For this occasion we summarize below exact dates and times of the second beta testing phase. If you don’t have the opportunity to participate, you can at least make up for it by reading our impressions of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta: