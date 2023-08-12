Sony’s Arab division has revealed that the beta Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be available early on PlayStationconfirming a trend that has been going on for some years now as regards the shooter.

In fact, the well-known leaker Tom Henderson had already talked about the beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 several months ago, indicating a first weekend exclusively on PlayStation to then open the tests to the other platforms from the second appointment.

By crossing the various information, it turns out that it will be possible to experience the new Call of Duty chapter on PlayStation five or six days before compared to Xbox and PC, confirming the commercial agreements still in place between Activision and Sony.