There date starting point of the beta Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 it seems to have been confirmed by a retailer of the GAME chain, who showed a user an internal document in which the date of October 6 is indicated.
It’s about the same information already reported a few months ago by Tom Henderson for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta, which could also validate the rest of the calendar published by the well-known leaker, namely:
- Weekend Beta 1 (PS4/PS5) – October 6-10, 2023
- Weekend Beta 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – October 12-16, 2023
- Campaign Early Access (PS4/PS5) – November 2, 2023
- Release Date (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – November 10, 2023
What’s new in Modern Warfare 3
If you have read our special with all the news of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, you will know that the new chapter of the shooter series will introduce various new contentboth in terms of campaign and online multiplayer.
In the first case, the linear missions will be joined by open combat missions in which we will have a lot of freedom of choice, while in the second case we will see the debut of the Carry Forward system for the transfer of weapons and Operators from the previous Modern Warfare.
