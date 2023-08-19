There date starting point of the beta Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 it seems to have been confirmed by a retailer of the GAME chain, who showed a user an internal document in which the date of October 6 is indicated.

It’s about the same information already reported a few months ago by Tom Henderson for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta, which could also validate the rest of the calendar published by the well-known leaker, namely: