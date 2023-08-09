Announced yesterday, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will arrive in stores on November 10, 2023, with the first details that should arrive during the Warzone event scheduled for next week. Tomorrow, however, a trailer will arrive starring Makarov, the Russian ultra-nationalist who will play the role of antagonist in the game’s campaign.

The wait is almost over with Activision Blizzard unveiling it to the public Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 the next August 17, 2023 through a Warzone event .

Where will the presentation event take place?

Confirmation of the presentation event comes from an official post on the official Twitter / X account of the series which also includes a really working phone number. As revealed by MP1ST, by sending a message to this number (which we advise against doing since it is a foreign number, with all the costs of the international tariffs of the case) it is possible to receive promotional messages and “sensitive information” with the ability to interact by answering “yes” or “no”.

As reported by MP1ST, interacting with this number shows the area Warzone’s Al Marzrah map dome (the image above), which should therefore therefore be the precise point where the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 presentation event will take place.