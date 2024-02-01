Activision has announced the upcoming arrival of Season 2 Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzonewith the launch date set for February 7th at 6pm and a large amount of new features arriving in maps, modes, operators and more.

Season 2 sees the arrival of the map Fortune's Keepa Mediterranean island into which the Konni group infiltrated, conducting experiments that led to a sort of metaphysical cataclysm, complete with an invasion of the living dead.

To fight them, they were called into action by none other than Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead and CIA station chief Kate Laswell, protagonists of the Season 2 Battle Pass. It will also be possible to play as Michonne, another character from The Walking Dead, thanks to a new operator bundle, available during the season.

Four new ones will be introduced within Season 2 weapons base to use: BP50 AR, RAM-9 SMG, SOA Subverter BR and Soulrender, a close combat sword. Furthermore, it will be possible to unlock seven Aftermarket parts, including the JAK Limb Ripper, which is a chainsaw to insert into the underbarrel of your weapon.

Season 2 also opens a new Blackcell sector, which will give exclusive access to a special group of Skin Operators from the undead faction, led by the skeletal John Doe.