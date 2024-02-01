Activision has announced the upcoming arrival of Season 2 Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzonewith the launch date set for February 7th at 6pm and a large amount of new features arriving in maps, modes, operators and more.
Season 2 sees the arrival of the map Fortune's Keepa Mediterranean island into which the Konni group infiltrated, conducting experiments that led to a sort of metaphysical cataclysm, complete with an invasion of the living dead.
To fight them, they were called into action by none other than Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead and CIA station chief Kate Laswell, protagonists of the Season 2 Battle Pass. It will also be possible to play as Michonne, another character from The Walking Dead, thanks to a new operator bundle, available during the season.
Four new ones will be introduced within Season 2 weapons base to use: BP50 AR, RAM-9 SMG, SOA Subverter BR and Soulrender, a close combat sword. Furthermore, it will be possible to unlock seven Aftermarket parts, including the JAK Limb Ripper, which is a chainsaw to insert into the underbarrel of your weapon.
Season 2 also opens a new Blackcell sector, which will give exclusive access to a special group of Skin Operators from the undead faction, led by the skeletal John Doe.
What's new in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer
As for the multiplayer modethese are the main innovations expected in Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3:
- Four new Core 6v6 maps: three completely new and one remaster of a fan-favorite map
- Two map variants: Hordepoint and the Vortex mid-season playlist, two extraterrestrial-themed map variants based on Skidrow and Terminal
- New War map: it will be possible to attack a skyscraper in the center of Urzikstan from the air in Operation Tin Man
- Six game modes: Team Gun Game, Snipers Only, Hordepoint, Bounty and Juggermosh pit
- Season 2 Ranked Play: It will be possible to claim the Ranked Play rewards unlocked in Season 1, and then continue the challenge in Season 2 with new rewards to earn
- New Ninja Vest to move silently, plus a bonus knife and more throwing stars
Warzone and Zombies news
These are the main innovations for Warzone:
- Resurgence Refocused: a new area for operations, namely Fortune's Keep, now devastated by an invasion of the undead
- New Game Features: Fortune's Keep features a variety of new features including a limited-time contract to clear zombie nests, zombie power-ups, extendable bridges, and a new score tracker containing details on different team members
- Call of Duty: Warzone Ranked Resurgence: ranked games in Fortune's Keep, with the same fundamental principles as the other ranked ones, but using the Resurgence rules
These are the new features coming soon Zombie:
- The story of Dark Aether continues, with the Operation Deadbolt strike teams tasked with tackling a new anomaly in the Exclusion Zone this time
- The Second Rift: where players face the largest haunted stronghold ever seen, entering a new rift
- New Challenges and Blueprints: Prestige levels can be unlocked to acquire Zombie Challenges and collect three new Blueprints
- Warlord Keres: Players are challenged to fight chemical warfare specialist Keres in the Orlov Military Base Killhouse
#Call #Duty #Modern #Warfare #Warzone #Season #coming #let39s #date #news
Leave a Reply