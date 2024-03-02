It just seems like the worlds of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Warzone and Warhammer 40,000 are destined to collide with a new one crossovers coming soon, although there is no precise date yet regarding the launch of thespecial event.
The confirmation came from a post on
“Inspired by the Warhammer 40,000 universe, the Space Marines, Sisters of Battle, Astra Militarum skins and more are coming to Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.”
A very interesting crossover
The crossover between Call of Duty and Warhammer 40,000 is therefore coming and will bring with it several new skins inspired by the typical characters of Games Workshop's fantasy and science fiction universe, presenting itself as an event with a truly particular charm.
The arrival of skins and characters from this franchise had already emerged in the rumors previously, but with the tweet above the question is now official. In the leaks, datamining had revealed loading screens dedicated to Warhammer 40K and some assets, but evidently we will soon be able to see the official content in action.
The crossover focuses mainly on the human factions of the Warhammer universe, in a manner rather in line with the style of Call of Duty, featuring armored fighters and similar elements that may be appropriate to the context of the game.
