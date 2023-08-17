Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released on November 10 also on PS4 And Xbox One: Activision officially confirmed it, on the sidelines of the presentation of the new chapter within Call of Duty: Warzone.

Already a few days ago there had been a sort of confirmation for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS4 and Xbox One, but now it’s all black and white and there’s no doubt: even owners of previous generation Sony and Microsoft consoles will enjoy this experience.