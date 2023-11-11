Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has only been officially released a few hours ago and we don’t yet have the first sales data, but since United Kingdom comforting news is already arriving for Activision Blizzard, considering that the absolute record of downloads and online traffic as for i video gamesfrom various providers.

Based on what was reported by major providers of internet services in the UK, namely EE, BT and Virgin Media O2, the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has brought out more online gaming connections and data traffic than ever before.

Apparently, the trend started already in the days of early access, but the explosion occurred in correspondence with the public launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, therefore between 8 and 10 November 2023.