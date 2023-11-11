Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has only been officially released a few hours ago and we don’t yet have the first sales data, but since United Kingdom comforting news is already arriving for Activision Blizzard, considering that the absolute record of downloads and online traffic as for i video gamesfrom various providers.
Based on what was reported by major providers of internet services in the UK, namely EE, BT and Virgin Media O2, the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has brought out more online gaming connections and data traffic than ever before.
Apparently, the trend started already in the days of early access, but the explosion occurred in correspondence with the public launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, therefore between 8 and 10 November 2023.
Fortnite OG also surpassed
According to reports from Virgin Media O2, the opening of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 downloads has led to a 22% increase of traffic compared to what had happened the week before with the launch of the new Fortnite Season and the OG map, which had also seen truly remarkable results.
As for the amount of data downloadedthis absolute spike is also likely spurred by the sheer size of the download required for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, but that’s probably only part of the story.
In general, the connection time andaccess to networks has increased in the hours of the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which is probably also driven by the opening of the game’s multiplayer online modes, waiting for more precise data.
#Call #Duty #Modern #Warfare #achieved #record #downloads #online #traffic #launch