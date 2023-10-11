The testing phase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta it is currently underway and will last a little longer, but enthusiasts have already noticed the first problems, or at least identified a series of details that do not convince them. Obviously gamers are good at making themselves heard and Activision – or rather its Sledgehammer Games team – quickly confirmed that it had heard the criticisms and that I am ready to work on improving the multiplayer game.

Via next weekend. Until then, we would like to thank all of you for your feedback. Our team is hard at work making additional improvements for the second weekend and beyond. Over the course of this week, you can expect an update on some of the key problems we encountered, including, but not limited to… visibility of operators, timing of the slide and selection of the point of appearance.”