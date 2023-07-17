The Call of Duty of 2023 will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 . Confirmation came from activision itself, albeit indirectly. However, it was done through official documents, so there is very little doubt about it.

Pulcinella’s secret

It all started with the theft of some Images of the game that took place in the last few days. The images immediately went online and Activision’s lawyers began taking them down via DMCA filings to various sources.

The requests clearly state which game the game was hacked copyright: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Of course, it had been known for weeks what the title of the new Call of Duty was, the subject of an infinite number of leaks and rumors. Until now, however, it was missing official confirmationarrived in a particular way, but still from a source that is to be considered very reliable, namely Activision itself.

According to insider Tom Henderson, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 should be presented in the coming days. Hard to doubt it, given that there are only a few months left before Call of Duty normally arrives on the market.