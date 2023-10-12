Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 entirely dedicated to the PC version and its exclusive features, accompanied by spectacular sequences taken from the various modes included in the shooter.

As we can see in the video below, the PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare created by Beenox will support the technologies RTX, DLSS 3 and Reflex from Nvidia, as well as 4K resolution and ultrawide screen formats. The video also mentions over 500 custom settings and the inevitable Ricochet anti-cheat support for multiplayer modes.