Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 entirely dedicated to the PC version and its exclusive features, accompanied by spectacular sequences taken from the various modes included in the shooter.
As we can see in the video below, the PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare created by Beenox will support the technologies RTX, DLSS 3 and Reflex from Nvidia, as well as 4K resolution and ultrawide screen formats. The video also mentions over 500 custom settings and the inevitable Ricochet anti-cheat support for multiplayer modes.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 arrives in November
We remind you that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be available from November 10th on PC via Battle.net and Steam, as well as on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series
Just a few hours ago the second phase of beta testing began, with access initially limited to those who pre-ordered the game and subsequently guaranteed to all players on all platforms. Here are the details on the date, times, modes and maps included. On our pages you will also find our test of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta.
#Call #Duty #Modern #Warfare #trailer #shows #features #version
Leave a Reply