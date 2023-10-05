Activision Blizzard showed off a new gameplay trailer for the Zombies mode Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 within today’s event dedicated to the new chapter of the series.

In the video we can see various elements of the game and also a look at the new open world style map that characterizes the historic mode in question.

In this case, Zombies is a style game mode extractionfollowing the new prevailing trend among first-person shooters.

In essence, it is a sort of evolution of the mode DMZ seen in the previous chapter, in which players find themselves having to exit the area they are in while trying to reach various objectives, while the map progressively fills with zombies.

This means that the longer the game goes on, the greater the complications become for the players, who must try to act quickly to have a better chance of survival.