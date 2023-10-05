Activision Blizzard showed off a new gameplay trailer for the Zombies mode Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 within today’s event dedicated to the new chapter of the series.
In the video we can see various elements of the game and also a look at the new open world style map that characterizes the historic mode in question.
In this case, Zombies is a style game mode extractionfollowing the new prevailing trend among first-person shooters.
In essence, it is a sort of evolution of the mode DMZ seen in the previous chapter, in which players find themselves having to exit the area they are in while trying to reach various objectives, while the map progressively fills with zombies.
This means that the longer the game goes on, the greater the complications become for the players, who must try to act quickly to have a better chance of survival.
New weapons and progression
In the trailer we also see something new Wonder Weapon represented by the Scorcher, capable of destroying considerable quantities of zombies and with a particular secondary fire that is able to project the character directly into the air for quick movements on the map.
Even the system progression has some variations: in the extraction-style Zombies mode, players can keep weapons and equipment that they have successfully managed to “extract” previously for subsequent games, and these objects can represent particularly useful and powerful weapons. Various blueprints and opportunities to obtain other weapons can also be found on the map.
Zombie mode also doesn’t just feature the undead like enemies, but also various other decidedly disturbing creatures and types. All of this will be available on day one within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 upon its release on November 10th on PC and console.
