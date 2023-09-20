There Zombies mode Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the protagonist of a cinematic trailer published by Activision Blizzard, which you can view in the player below.

The movie basically shows the genesis of the brain-eating apocalypse that we will have to face in the new chapter of the series. After attacking a factory, a group of soldiers get their hands on an equally mysterious purple compound. When local law enforcement intervenes, the cornered team leader decides to release the substance into the air, which begins to transform people into dangerous zombies.

The scene then shifts to a helicopter of Task Force 141, an elite team made up of operators from all over the world fighting the mysterious organization that started the zombie apocalypse.