Activision has announced A week-long Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 “free access” multiplayer trial across all platforms, featuring a selection of different maps and modes.

Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer trial kicks off tomorrow, 19th April, at 5pm BST in the UK/10am PT and runs until next Wednesday, 26th April. During that time, players will have access to 10 Modern Warfare 2 maps across 12 different modes.

Participants can sample Modern Warfare 2’s 2v2 Gunfight mode, its larger-scale Ground War and Invasion battle modes, plus its 6v6 All or Nothing, Domination, Gun Game, Grind, Hardpoint, Infected, Kill Confirmed, One in the Chamber, and Team Deathmatch modes.

Modern Warfare 2’s Season 3 content update launched last week.

In terms of maps, Gunfight will be playable across Alley, Blacksite, Exhibit, and Shipment, while the Santa Seña map is reserved for Ground War and Invasion modes. Dome, Farm 18, Himmelmat Expo, Pelayo’s Lighthouse, Shoot House, and Shipment maps will be playable across all other modes for the duration of the multiplayer trial.

Gunfight mode and Pelayo’s Lighthouse are two of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s most recent additions, having been added as part of last week’s Season 3 content update.