The latest title of Activision, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will receive Ranked multiplayer mode at some point in 2023.

Treyarch, studio behind the development of Call of Duty: Vanguardannounced that it is working with its Infinity Ward partners to provide competitive modes, ranked skill divisions, skill ratings, a “top 250” ranking and competitive rewards.

More details on this update will be provided in the near future. Treyarch suggests that players wait in the Moshipit CDL, which is expected to arrive early in the first season. More details on this will be shared soon.

We are thrilled to bring Ranked Play to #MWII in 2023 with our partners at @Treyarch! Stay tuned for more, including CDL Moshpit in Season 01 👀 https://t.co/9VOmOoNy7Q – Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 2, 2022



In addition to this, the studio announced that this month it will retire its Black Ops Cold War championship match and Vanguard ranked one – prizes can be redeemed by November 22 in both titles.

Source: Dualshockers